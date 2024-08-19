ICE arrests gang leader wanted for 23 murders in Peru after border agents released him: 'Significant threat'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently located and detained an illegal alien gang member wanted for 23 murders in Peru. The Biden-Harris administration's open border crisis has led to an increased number of foreign gang members entering the U.S.



According to ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Buffalo, New York, 38-year-old Gianfranco Torres-Navarro was arrested on Wednesday. A source told ABC News that Torres-Navarro, the leader of the Peruvian gang "Los Killers," was apprehended in Endicott, New York, as part of a "targeted operation."

'A highly dangerous criminal who believed he was untouchable.'

ERO Buffalo reported that Torres-Navarro illegally entered the United States on May 16 near Roma, Texas. He was apprehended by Customs and Border Protection agents the same day but was released after being issued a notice to appear for immigration proceedings. Border Patrol agents were apparently unaware of Torres-Navarro's criminal history in his home country.

In July, Homeland Security Investigations notified ICE that Torres-Navarro was wanted for nearly two dozen murders in Peru.

He was arrested by immigration officials on August 14 and transported to a detention facility in Batavia, New York, while he awaits immigration proceedings.

ERO Buffalo Field Office Director Thomas Brophy stated, "Gianfranco Torres-Navarro poses a significant threat to our communities, and we won't allow New York to be a safe haven for dangerous noncitizens. Well done by our ERO Buffalo officers who brought this individual into custody."

According to the Associated Press, Torres-Navarro's girlfriend, Mishelle Sol Ivanna Ortíz Ubillús, was also arrested. She was described as Torres-Navarro's lieutenant and cashier. They both reportedly fled Peru after Los Killers gang members were suspected of murdering a retired police officer and injuring a municipal employee.

The AP reported that per Peru's Public Prosecutor's Office, Torres-Navarro is also known as "Gianfranco 23," in reference to the number of individuals he has allegedly murdered. He reportedly has the names of his victims tattooed on his body. Torres-Navarro is also wanted in Peru for extortion and operating a criminal organization.

Col. Franco Moreno, the head of Peru's High Complexity Crime Investigations Division, told the AP that Torres-Navarro "is a highly dangerous criminal who believed he was untouchable." He stated Torres-Navarro allegedly committed the murders or ordered the murders "to increase his criminal leadership."

