ICE nabs leader of pro-Hamas group tied to violent Columbia protests

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed over the weekend that Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian-born activist leader of a pro-Hamas group tied to disruptive and violent protests at Columbia University last year.



Fox News’ Alexis McAdams referred to Khalil as “a prominent Palestinian activist” who was apprehended at “his university-owned apartment on the city’s Upper West Side” on Saturday evening. She noted that, according to students, Khalil was “a leader of protests and encampments on the Columbia University campus for months.”

'The first arrest of many to come.'

Columbia University’s Office of Public Affairs issued a statement on Sunday acknowledging ICE’s presence on campus.

“There have been reports of ICE around campus. Columbia has and will continue to follow the law. Consistent with our long-standing practice and the practice of cities and institutions throughout the country, law enforcement must have a judicial warrant to enter non-public University areas, including University buildings. Columbia is committed to complying with all legal obligations and supporting our student body and campus community,” the statement read.

A group is now demanding Khalil’s release, circulating a post claiming that he was “abducted by DHS” and encouraging people to sign a petition. They contended that Khalil was targeted “for his Palestinian identity and outspoken activism.” As of Monday afternoon, the petition had more than 1.4 million signatures.

The New York Post reported that he is the head of the Columbia United Apartheid Divest, a group responsible for several disruptive and sometimes violent protests at the university and other campuses.

The Columbia Spectator identified Khalil as “a lead negotiator for the ‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ in April 2024.”

Amy Greer, Khalil’s lawyer, told the news outlet that he was informed by ICE special agents that he was being detained because the State Department revoked his student visa. However, Greer alleged that Khalil is a green card holder and lawful permanent resident.

Court filings reviewed by the Post claimed that Khalil provided agents with documentation “demonstrating that he is a lawful permanent resident — not a student visa holder.” The court filings state that he was an “outspoken activist” and that there was “no basis” for his arrest.

The move to detain Khalil is a part of the Trump administration’s vow to revoke visas and deport foreign students participating in pro-Hamas protests.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the DHS, told the Associated Press that the arrest was “in support of President Trump’s executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism.” She claimed that Khalil “led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.”

The White House responded to news of Khalil’s detainment, calling it "the first arrest of many to come.”