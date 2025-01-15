'If you want to take it outside': Crockett and Mace fight over men in women's bathrooms

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) advocated in a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform meeting Tuesday for resurrecting the subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties — what was effectively a leftist grievance group Republicans disbanded in 2023. When making her pitch, Crockett insinuated that her Republican peers cared little about protecting civil rights or at the very least lacked the courage to do so.

When called out for her apparent hypocrisy and silence about the impact of Democrats' gender ideology-driven policies on women, Crockett attacked Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), suggesting that she has fundraised off her effort to keep cross-dressers and predatory men out of women's facilities at the U.S. Capitol and at one point calling her peer a "child."



Mace, not exactly a shrinking violet, traded barbs with the Democratic member, ultimately inviting Crockett to "take it outside."

'You all want men with penises, chicks with d****, in the bathroom with us.'



"I don't see the courage that the people that served back in the '60s had coming out of some of our colleagues," Crockett stated in her less-than-diplomatic proposition. "So I'm asking you to do the courageous thing today and just institute a subcommittee that would make sure that we are looking out for those protections for everyone in this country — to make sure that we have real freedom."

Mace, the former ranking member on the defunct civil rights subcommittee, suggested that Crockett's chatter about the infringement of individuals' rights as well as the right to privacy was rich and offensive "coming from a party that can't define what a woman is and won't give women the right to privacy."

"You all want men with penises, chicks with d****, in the bathroom with us. You want women to be forced to undress in front of men in the locker room and in dressing rooms," said Mace, a vocal survivor of rape. "It's so hypocritical for you to sit here and ... be screaming from the rooftops about the right to privacy and civil rights when you don't respect women."

'If I wanted a physical fight, you'd know it.'

Mace turned Crockett's rhetoric against her, suggesting the Texas Democrat not only lacked the courage of previous civil rights champions to "fight for women" but that the policies she supported were endangering women.

Things escalated when Crockett suggested that in order to fill her campaign coffers, Mace is "going to keep saying 'trans, trans, trans,' so that people will feel threatened and, child, listen."

After Crockett called Mace a child, both congresswomen began yelling over one another until Mace said, "If you want to take it outside" — an apparent invitation to resolve their dispute in a less formal setting.

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) suggested that Mace had broken committee rules by possibly inciting violence against another member, but Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) gave Mace an out, suggesting hers was an invitation to step outside for a "cup of coffee, or perhaps a beer."

Mace later noted on X, "I'm no child. And if I wanted a physical fight, you'd know it. That's not what this was. I won't be bullied by someone who wants to take away women's rights while lecturing about civil rights. I won't be bullied by someone who thinks being scared of rape is a 'fantasy.'"

Crockett similarly dragged the beef online, calling Mace both a "Karen" and "an attention seeking loser who clearly has some fundraising goals to hit ... and to be clear that is the only thing that she will hit."

The stated purpose of the committee to which Mace and Crockett belong is to "ensure the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the federal government and all its agencies."



