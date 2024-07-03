Illegal alien allegedly butchers girlfriend in Texas. Jail records list his race as 'white.'

A woman was apparently stabbed to death in Texas, and police believe her boyfriend, an illegal alien, is responsible.

Around 6:15 on Monday morning, police in Irving, Texas, received a call requesting service at the 3100 block of Walnut Hill Lane, located just east of the Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport.

When officers arrived, they made a grisly discovery: 42-year-old Sucel Cuba Gomez was lying dead in a parking lot. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Within a few hours, cops had already arrested a suspect: 44-year-old Yunier Aldazabal. Police believe that after the stabbing, Aldazabal "had fled the area in a vehicle," which was subsequently located about 20 miles east. Aldazabal was then taken into custody without incident and charged with murder.

The police press release claimed Aldazabal and the victim had been in "a dating relationship." It is unclear what evidence tied Aldazabal to the crime.

Aldazabal remains in custody at Dallas County Jail. Jail records list his race as "white," even though other racial categories — Asian, black, Hispanic, and non-Hispanic — are available at the jail website.

Screenshot of DallasCounty.org website taken on July 3, 2024

Jail records also note that Aldazabal has an immigration hold against him because of a pending "illegal alien" charge. That hold appears to have been issued around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. It also means he has been denied bond, even though he was assessed a bond of $1 million in connection with the murder charge.

Aldazabal's country of origin and when he entered the U.S. are both unknown. Of four different Texas outlets that reported on the story, only one referenced the suspect's immigration status. The Dallas Morning News gave the information in the final paragraph, sandwiched in between statements about the murder charge against Aldazabal and a possible bond.

The other outlets — WFAA, FOX 4, and the Killeen Daily Herald — did not mention Aldazabal's immigration status at all. In fairness, the initial press release from Irving PD, posted to X at around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, does not mention it either, an indication that the information may not have been widely known. The Dallas Morning News story with the immigration information, however, was published about 10 minutes after the Irving PD X post.

The investigation into Gomez's death remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hilton at THilton@cityofirving.org or (972) 721-2754. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at any time, day or night, to IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org or by calling (972) 273-1010 and referencing case number 24-14634.

