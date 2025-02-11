Illegal alien accused of brutally murdering shop owner released at border by Biden admin: Report

An illegal alien accused of brutally murdering a Boston man in his own basement was reportedly released at the border under the policies of the Biden administration.

Ilias Mavros, who was known as "Lou," was found dead in his own basement at his Stanwood Street home in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Feb. 3. Police said there was evidence of blunt-force trauma on the body of the 48-year-old.

On Thursday the Essex County DA’s office and police said that they had arrested Eric German-Pena for allegedly murdering Mavros, but they released very few details about the case against him.

On Tuesday the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that it was issuing a detainer notice for German-Pena and said he had illegally entered the U.S. in Sept. 2022. The agency confirmed that the native and citizen of the Dominican Republican was suspected of killing Mavros in a home-invasion robbery.

Bill Melugin of Fox News cited a law enforcement source who told him German-Pena had been caught and released at the border between Texas and Mexico. He later said that Mavros was found tied up in his basement with his head bashed in.

Those details would fit the vague description by investigators as well as the reaction of the victim's brother-in-law, who found his body.

Mavros' relatives said he had opened Crazy Buzzy’s Roast Beef sandwich shop only four months before he was found dead. George Fiskatoris, nephew of the victim, said the family was keeping the shop open in honor of Mavros.

“I’m going to be here every day,” he said. “It’s kind of like a way to stay connected with him in his place, and I want to keep it going for him.”

Mavros' obituary said he was born in Katerini, Greece, but had been a resident of Lynn for many decades.

