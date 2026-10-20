Illegal alien was facing 40 YEARS in prison — until prosecutor 'botched' simple detail and let him walk

A Democratic prosecutor in Virginia is facing criticism after making a simple procedural mistake that allowed an illegal alien criminal to avoid charges.

Naim Arrak was facing up to 40 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 before Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano botched the case.

'These injustices aren't just theoretical. There are real victims who are denied justice, and there are new victims because these perpetrators get back on the streets.'

Descano appears to have missed a deadline set by the judge related to witness exclusions in the case.

Because the prosecutor's office missed the deadline, the charges will have to be dropped against Arrak.

And it's not the first time.

"There was one prominent case where the incompetence of this office cost justice to an 11-year-old boy who was being sexually assaulted by a man, and the result of aggravated sexual battery was reduced to assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and that man not only got out of prison, he went on to abduct a woman in Prince William County only a few months ago," said Sean Kennedy with Virginians for Safe Communities to WJLA-TV.

"So these injustices aren't just theoretical. There are real victims who are denied justice, and there are new victims because these perpetrators get back on the streets," he added.

Arrak was facing decades of prison time over charges related to an incident in 2025 where he fled from police and hit a fire hydrant, but he had a long criminal arrest history.

He had been arrested more than 30 times for more than 90 felony and misdemeanor charges in five counties. Some of the charges involved violent crimes that include abduction, assault of a woman, strangling, and malicious wounding.

Arrak was charged in the latest incident with unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal immigrant.

RELATED: Outrage erupts over video of illegal alien's arrest in DC — then the horrific charges against him are revealed

Although some of the charges were dropped, Arrak is scheduled for trial in January 2027 and remains in jail.

Descano has been criticized for his lenient criminal justice policies that allegedly allowed potentially dangerous suspects back onto the streets.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!