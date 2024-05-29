Illegal alien wanted for murder abroad arrested in Texas: Report

A fugitive murder suspect believed to be living in the U.S. illegally was recently apprehended near Houston, Texas.

Leo Acosta Sanchez, a 21-year-old Mexican national, has apparently been on the radar of local and federal law enforcement for some time. A statement from ICE indicated that she entered the U.S. "as a nonimmigrant" last August and ever since has reportedly been shuttling back and forth between Splendora, Texas, and Terrenos, a controversial land development better known as Colony Ridge, which in recent years has attracted many illegal-immigrant buyers because of its lax lending policies.

Sanchez is also wanted for murder by Interpol, an international law enforcement organization, though where and when the alleged murder took place have not been reported.

On Friday, officers with the City of Splendora Police Department spotted Sanchez "behind the wheel of a vehicle" during "routine traffic patrol," a police press release said. The officers immediately called for backup. Once that backup arrived, they then conducted a traffic stop on the suspect, who was subsequently arrested.

Sanchez was taken into custody "in a joint effort with the Department of Homeland Security" and now faces "charges related to the alleged crimes committed," said the police press release, which likewise described Sanchez as a "dangerous individual."

The statement from Splendora PD did not clarify whether Sanchez is wanted in connection with any crimes committed inside the U.S., but ICE indicated that she has "violated the terms of her admission" since entering the country last year.

"She remains in ICE custody pending disposition of her immigration proceedings," the ICE statement said.

The police press release implied that the suspect is married, referring to her as "Mrs. Sanchez" (emphasis added). Whether she is married and, if so, whether her spouse is an American citizen are both unclear.

