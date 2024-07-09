Illegal alien with prior deportation accused of raping child in Utah

An illegal alien with at least one prior deportation from the United States has now been accused of raping a child in Utah.

Around 3 p.m. on July 4, Francisco Lopez-Ramirez, a 42-year-old Mexican national living in the U.S. illegally, was arrested in Provo, Utah. Though almost no details have been reported regarding the allegations against him or the circumstances regarding his arrest, Utah County jail records confirm not only that Lopez-Ramirez was arrested but that he was charged with raping a child and with unlawful sexual activity with a minor believed to be 16 or 17 years old.

Jail records also indicate that ICE has since issued an immigration detainer against him, rendering him "not bailable." Blaze News reached out to Enforcement and Removal Operations at the ICE field office in Salt Lake City to learn further details about the suspect.

ERO informed us that Lopez-Ramirez has at least one prior arrest from more than a decade ago that resulted in a deportation. On January 31, 2010, he was "discovered living in Utah" after he was arrested for "local charges," an ERO spokesperson told Blaze News.

The nature of those charges is unclear, but they did result in an immigration detainer. Fewer than two weeks later, an immigration judge ordered Lopez-Ramirez deported back to Mexico, the ERO spokesperson told Blaze News.

At some point since, Lopez-Ramirez must have re-entered the country illegally "without inspection by an immigration official," as ERO has no record of when or where he may have entered. Once ICE officials learned about his arrest for alleged child rape in Provo on July 4, they issued an immigration detainer for him the same day.

It is unclear when Lopez-Ramirez is next scheduled to appear in court. Jail records note only that he is 5'2", weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. No booking photo was provided.

