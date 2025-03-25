Photo by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images
Illegal aliens arrested for allegedly molesting minor on cruise; DHS Sec. Noem says one has HIV
March 25, 2025
The 14-year-old boy told police he suffered heinous molestation.
Florida police said that two illegal aliens were arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a teenager on a Royal Caribbean cruise off the coast of Miami.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that one of the illegal aliens has an HIV infection and that officials are working on deporting both.
'We WILL get these sickos out of our country.'
"One of them has HIV. Both have ICE detainers on them. We WILL get these sickos out of our country," she posted on social media.
Jose Prudencio Diaz, 36, and Ricardo Daniel Mondragon Leal, 37, are alleged to have exposed themselves to a 14-year-old boy on the Independence of the Seas cruise, according to a report from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.
The victim told police he was in a sauna with the pair when they began to masturbate in front of him and then forced him to touch them. Police said Leal then forced the boy to perform a sex act.
Police said the two were detained without incident. Leal was charged with sexual battery of a minor while Diaz was charged with having sex with another person without disclosing his HIV infection. Both were charged with exhibition on a child as well as lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.
A judge denied bond for both in a hearing on Saturday.
Royal Caribbean did not respond immediately to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.
The two were originally from Mexico.
Noem has said that border enforcement is one of the top priorities of the administration.
