Illegal aliens in Michigan likely won't get driver's licenses as Democratic 'trifecta' nears end

The chances that illegal aliens residing in Michigan will secure a driver's license have tanked now that the legislative session is nearing a close, bringing with it an end to Democratic "trifecta" control over the state House, Senate, and governor's office.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Michigan Democrats scrambled to pass a flurry of bills to address many of their pet projects. Among them was the Drive SAFE bill, which would have allowed individuals to obtain a state driver's license without furnishing proof of citizenship or legal residency.

'Awarding driver’s licenses to illegals not only incentivizes criminal invaders, but also jeopardizes public safety.'

Despite party unity in general, two Democratic lawmakers — Rep. Karen Whitsett and Sen. Sylvia Santana, both of Detroit — refused to appear for votes, preventing Democrats from reaching the necessary quorum. Thus, while Democrats in both chambers dreamt big this legislative session, they actually delivered small, passing only a fraction of the bills they'd hoped to send to the desk of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Drive SAFE was not one of them.

Some of the failed measures could be reintroduced next session, but with lawmakers gearing up for the 2026 election, few will likely cross the aisle and give their political counterparts a win.

Members of the Michigan Senate will reconvene on Monday to close the legislative session there officially. Republicans will retake control of the state House in January.

Meanwhile, activists who thought they might actually secure a victory while Democrats had full "trifecta" control for the first time in 40 years have been left disappointed, especially now that driver's licenses for illegal immigrants are likely off the table for the foreseeable future.

"We’re devastated," said Yvonne Navarrete, policy director at We the People Michigan, according to MLive. "There’s just been years of efforts from undocumented organizers and from our nonprofit coalition, and for all of that effort to not come to fruition in the final moments due to lack of leadership and lack of organization amongst the Democratic Party, it’s disappointing."

Navarrete's rant against the Democratic Party continued:

"The Democratic leadership and Democratic Party are making it really difficult for folks who organize in our community, especially around elections, to give our communities something to galvanize for," she said.

"It’s understandable that communities across the state right now are feeling betrayed by the Democratic Party."

Michigan didn't always require proof of citizenship or legal residency to obtain a driver's license. In fact, as recently as 2007, illegal immigrants could technically acquire one, but things changed in 2008 because of national security concerns in the continuing aftermath of 9/11.

"Michigan’s undocumented residents have been unable to get driver’s licenses — and have faced uncertainty — since," state Rep. Dylan Wegela (D-Garden City) wrote in an op-ed published in the Detroit Free Press on December 10.

The issue at hand now in 2024 is not only giving illegal aliens the "dignity of a driver's license," as Wegela claimed, or the convenience of allowing them to "drive to their jobs, take their kids to school, get groceries and complete other life necessities without fear of deportation or jail time," as MLive suggested.

Driving without a license is a misdemeanor in Michigan, and illegal immigrants caught driving without a license can be put "onto a path to being deported since they’re now being identified as breaking the law," Navarrete said.

A driver's license would have therefore created an additional defense for illegal aliens against possible deportation, and President-elect Donald Trump has already said he will make mass deportations a major priority when he takes office on January 20.

Additionally, applicants for a Michigan driver's license are almost always automatically registered to vote. Therefore, driver's licenses for illegal aliens could also open the door to voter fraud.

Finally, an illegal alien driving in Michigan allegedly killed a beloved pastor, Stephen Singleton, just a few weeks ago. Singleton died after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Rochester on November 3. Singleton was in the designated crosswalk area and wearing a reflective vest when he was hit.

"He had almost every bone in his body broken," his devastated widow, Teri Singleton, said at the time. "He had his collarbone fractured, internal organ damage, and his skull was cracked."

The illegal alien allegedly involved in the incident was identified but has not been charged.

State Rep. Matt Hall (R-Richland Township), who will become speaker next month, cited Singleton's untimely death as one main reason to oppose the Drive SAFE bill.

"Awarding driver’s licenses to illegals not only incentivizes criminal invaders, but also jeopardizes public safety for #MI families," Hall tweeted on November 21.

