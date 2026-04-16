California taxpayers are funding gender transition services for homeless illegal aliens: Report

An investigative report found that California taxpayers are footing the bill for transition services to be provided for homeless transgender-identifying illegal aliens.

The report from Christopher Rufo at the City Journal included firsthand accounts from Honduran immigrants at St. Vincent De Paul's MSC-South facility in San Francisco and Mexican immigrants at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center.

'You have to have a process, the hormones ... go through therapy. Es un proceso.'

Rufo said the City Journal was tipped off by a whistleblower in March.

A transgender-identifying person called Jacqueline from Mexico claimed to be a lawful U.S. resident but added that illegal aliens were being given the procedures.

"Even though you're undocumented, you can get them," Jacqueline said.

Rufo reported that the man received breast implants from the state Medi-Cal program as well as transgender hormone treatments.

"You have to have a process, the hormones ... go through therapy. Es un proceso," Jacqueline added.

He added that he's waiting for "bottom surgery."

At a third homeless government-funded shelter called the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a group of transgender-identifying illegal aliens told Rufo that they were seeking transgender medical treatment.

An employee at the MSC-South facility told the City Journal that there were transgender-identifying people from Honduras at the center. Rufo spoke to two of them who confirmed they received shelter and food from the government.

Officials at the centers did not comment on the report.

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"Apparently, word has traveled down the continent to the transgender communities in Mexico, Honduras, and elsewhere: If you make it all the way to California, the government will pay for your shelter, hormones, and surgeries — no questions asked," Rufo wrote.

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