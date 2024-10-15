'I’m gonna kill you f***ing Jews': Male charged with hate crime after alleged anti-Semitic outburst during Yom Kippur in NYC

A male was charged with a hate crime after he allegedly hollered, “I’m gonna kill you f***ing Jews!" during Yom Kippur in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported.

Police said Muhammad Hashim's alleged outburst was directed at a 43-year-old man in Borough Park, the Post said. Yom Kippur — the holiest holiday on the Jewish calendar — commenced Friday at sundown and ended Saturday at nightfall.

Hashim was released on his own recognizance because the leading count of reckless endangerment isn't bail-eligible, the paper said.

Hashim, 31, also allegedly drove on a sidewalk during the incident, police told the paper.

Video allegedly shows the suspect yelling from a vehicle; the clip also contains photographs of the suspect being placed under arrest.

"On Yom Kippur night, Muhammad Qasim, 31, allegedly attempted a ramming attack in Borough Park, shouting anti-Jewish slurs and targeting a pedestrian with his vehicle," Shmira Public Safety, a Jewish neighborhood patrol group, wrote in the video's caption.

Hashim of Borough Park was charged with reckless endangerment as a hate crime, second-degree reckless endangerment, aggravated harassment based on religion or race, and criminal possession of a weapon, the Post said, citing the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect also was charged with false personation for allegedly providing police with incorrect information about himself during the arrest, the paper said.

Shmira Public Safety told the Post that Shmira members initially arrived at the scene and took photos and videos of the vehicle Hashim was in. Hashim apparently departed from the scene but returned a short time later, after which Shmira members followed him and contacted the NYPD, the paper said. Officers later arrested Hashim around 12:20 a.m. Saturday at the corner of New Utrecht Avenue and 50th Street, the Post reported.

More from the paper:

Antisemitic incidents have exploded in the Big Apple following Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which led the Jewish state to launch an ongoing military campaign in Gaza.



The NYPD released data last week that indicated there were 117 more antisemitic acts reported this year, compared to the same time last year.

