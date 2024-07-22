Gun owner takes matters into his own hands when fugitive winds up outside his home

A Georgia homeowner on Thursday detained at gunpoint an inmate who had escaped into the woods and had been on the run for three days.

The Towns County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old inmate Bruce Douglas Partin Jr. was on work detail Monday at the county dump when he escaped into the woods on Highway 288 around 2:30 p.m.

But Kirby had a gun on him, and authorities said he drew his weapon and ordered Partin to the ground. Partin complied.

The sheriff’s office deployed a drone and K-9 tracking dog with no success. Authorities said Partin was being housed in the Towns County Detention Center and was awaiting a court appearance on the following charges: purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; theft by taking; probation violation; and burglary.

Authorities added that Partin was spotted on a trail camera at the end of Ivy Mountain Road in the Fodder Creek area Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. The sheriff's office Facebook post includes a pair of images showing Partin in the woods.

The sheriff's office added that Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Natural Resources all utilized every resource, including aerial patrol and K-9 units, to assist with the search for and capture of Partin. Authorities added that he was still at large as of 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Captured

The sheriff's office said a resident on Fodder Creek Road in the Gander Gap area spotted Partin in his orange jail uniform around 5:15 p.m. Thursday and called 911. With that, authorities said sheriff's deputies saturated the area in search of the suspect.

About two hours later, the sheriff's office said Steven Kirby — a resident who lives on Vester Road — was inside his home when Odie, his labradoodle, began aggressively alerting him to someone outside the residence.

The sheriff's office said Kirby went outside, and Partin — who's 6 feet, 4 inches tall — confronted him. But Kirby had a gun on him, and authorities said he drew his weapon and ordered Partin to the ground. Partin complied.

An image on the sheriff's Facebook page shows Kirby pointing a gun at Partin, who's facedown on the ground with his ankles crossed and his hands behind his back.

Authorities said Kirby’s wife, Amy, called 911, and sheriff’s deputies quickly arrived on the scene to take Partin into custody just after 7 p.m. Online maps indicate Partin was captured around six miles southwest of the area where he made his escape.

The sheriff's office said Kirby noted that he's committed to protecting his family and property from harm.



Authorities said Sheriff Ken Henderson expressed gratitude toward the Fodder Creek community for their vigilance and assistance, but most of all to Kirby for his courage and willingness to act: “It is truly a pleasure to work in a community where we can count on the ongoing support of citizens like Mr. Kirby to stand behind us and, in cases like this, even physically aid us when necessary."

What's more, the Kirby family on Friday received the $500 reward offered for information leading to Partin's arrest — and Steven Kirby and his dog Odie got a commendation.

Image source: Towns County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office

"Sheriff Henderson strongly supports the 2nd Amendment and the right to bear arms and was thankful that Mr. Kirby's instincts kicked in, and he went above and beyond to not only protect his family and property but his community as well," the sheriff's office Facebook entry said.

