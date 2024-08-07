Intel CEO gets mocked for quoting Bible verses in viral post — but there's a major problem for his critics

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger went viral on social media this week for quoting the Bible after the company he runs announced plans to fire more than 15,000 employees.

Last week, Intel announced cost-reduction measures — $10 billion worth — after the semiconductor chip manufacturer posted two consecutive quarters of losses, which totaled about $2 billion. The cost-saving measures include laying off 15% of the Intel workforce, which means firing at least 15,000 employees, according to the Verge.

'Those who know your name trust in you, for you, Lord, have never forsaken those who seek you.'

Several days after sharing the "painful" news, Gelsinger posted Bible verses to social media.

"Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you. Give careful thought to the paths for your feet and be steadfast in all your ways," Gelsinger posted, quoting Proverbs 4:25–26.

For a company that employees more than 100,000 people — and is, therefore, responsible for the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people — one may think that it's good that the man in charge is focused on God's wisdom.

But that's not what happened.

Instead, Gelsinger's otherwise innocuous social media post received more than 20 million views — and a barrage of mockery.

Here is what the mockery looked like:

"hello I'm new to the stock market is it good when the intel ceo starts praying," one person said.

"Intel down so bad CEO resorts to praying," another person mocked.

"if the CEO of your company hands jesus the wheel it’s absolutely over for you," one person mocked.

"Resorting to religion to save the company?" another person mocked.

"In a sure sign that a stable hand is at the wheel, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is tweeting out inspirational Bible verses," tech news website Gizmodo mocked.

But there's an unavoidable problem for Gelsinger's critics: He did not "resort" to religion and praying because of what is happening at Intel.

Instead, Gelsinger — an outspoken Christian — posts Bible verses to his X account every Sunday. The week prior to Aug. 4, he quoted the prophet Jeremiah. The week before? Psalm 133. He twice quoted from the Gospel of Matthew earlier in July.

The reaction to Gelsinger's post underscores the growing intolerance for Christians, especially for people of faith who refuse to hide their faith in secular environments.

Perhaps Gelsinger can take solace from Psalm 9, which he recently quoted, when he opens his X account to see the vitriol spewed at him.

"Those who know your name trust in you, for you, Lord, have never forsaken those who seek you," reads Psalm 9:10.

