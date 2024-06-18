Intruder allegedly charges at Texas homeowner with screwdriver. But homeowner is armed with more lethal tool.

An intruder allegedly charged at a Texas homeowner with a screwdriver Monday afternoon — but the homeowner was armed with a gun and won the confrontation.

Police in Sherman responded to a shots fired call around 5 p.m. from the home in the 1300 block of East Ida Road, KXII-TV reported. Sherman is about an hour and a half north of Dallas.

Within five minutes of arriving, officers detained an individual who matched the description of the suspected home intruder, the station said.

Lieut. Sam Boyle of the Sherman Police Department told KXII the suspect allegedly "was caught breaking into the homeowner’s shed behind his home, [but] when the homeowner confronted him, the suspect allegedly charged him with a screwdriver, and the homeowner is claiming self-defense with the discharge of the firearm."

Boyle added to the station that “officers located the homeowner, and detectives were called," and burglary tools were found at the scene.

Bolye also told KXII "some evidence" was found "that would support the homeowner’s claim. We’re not seeing anything that refutes his claim at this point.” The lieutenant added to the station that "it appears that the firearms discharge was justified according to state law."

Jose Menjivar was detained less than a block away from the scene and taken to a local hospital for minimal wounds to his hand from the shot, KXII said, adding that Menjivar was arrested for burglary of a building.

“We’ll confer with the DA’s office once we get some solidified facts and get a statement from the detained person,” Boyle added to the station.

