'It's on the city': 2 people found dead in Denver hotel being used as a homeless shelter

Two people in Denver were found dead at a former hotel that the city is using as a homeless shelter. The discovery was made Saturday night, according to Fox News Digital.

The Denver Police Department reported that the victims — one man and one woman — were found around 9:20 p.m. in a residential room in what used to be the Double Tree Hotel. It is unclear whether the victims were residents, and the authorities have not yet released the cause of death.

The authorities posted to X following the discovery, writing: "ALERT: #DPD is investigating a homicide at 4040 N. Quebec St. Two victims located, an adult male and female. No arrests at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver Updates will be posted as they are made available."

The report mentioned that a nonprofit group that provides affordable housing obtained the 300-room building in November. Though the building is still considered a hotel, the city is leasing the property as part of Mayor Mike Johnston's House1000 initiative, according to KDVR.

KDVR spoke with people who have recently been in the area. Byron Bell, who was staying at a hotel nearby, said: “We got here around 11, after the powwow, and it was like five, six cops."

“There’s been the fire department there the past two nights before that, so it’s always something," he continued.

Others who have recently visited the area have questioned what the city is doing to keep people residents safe.

Leon Mickling, who was also staying at a hotel nearby, said that there is always something going on at the shelter, saying: “It’s all on the city. The city put up the money to house the people; the city needs to put up the money to make sure everyone is safe."

No arrests have been made in the incident, and it is unclear whether the authorities have identified any suspects.

KDVR reported that Johnston is aware of the situation and is currently working with the authorities to gather more information about the incident.

Investigators said they do not believe there is a threat to the community following the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

