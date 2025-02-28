Body cam captures J6 defendant being shot, killed by law enforcement after Trump pardoned him; officer won't be charged

Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment a Jan. 6 defendant was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer in Indiana last month. An Indiana special prosecutor said the officer involved in the fatal police shooting will not be charged.

As Blaze News previously reported, 42-year-old Matthew Huttle was pulled over by a police officer around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2025. The 10-minute traffic stop ended with Huttle being shot and killed by the officer.

'I can't do it. No, I can't go to jail for this, sir.'

On Thursday, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video and police dashcam footage of the police shooting death of the man who had been pardoned by President Donald Trump for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office pulled over Huttle for driving a gold minivan at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The interaction between the officer and Huttle began in a cordial manner.

After the deputy requests Huttle's license and registration, Huttle admits: "I just want to let you know that I'm a January 6 defendant."

The officer asks, "What do you mean?"

Huttle replies, "I stormed the Capitol. I'm waiting on my pardon."

The officer chuckles and says, "Really?"

Huttle responds, "Yeah, and I can't really afford to get into any trouble right now."

Huttle then admits that he's driving without a license and waiting on a “hardship license,” which allows people with suspended licenses to have some driving privileges.

The deputy then asks about the dog in the back of Huttle's vehicle.

The officer collects Huttle's Indiana identification card and car title, then returns to his patrol car.

The deputy returns to the van and asks Huttle to step out of the vehicle. Huttle complies.

The deputy informs Huttle that he is letting him off for the speeding violation with a verbal warning, but he is at a "felony status for driving while suspended."

The officer notes that he might have been able to "work something out for you" if it was a misdemeanor, but he had to arrest him for the felony offense because "there's no leeway."

Special prosecutor Chris Vawter said in a statement that Huttle was "found to be a Habitual Traffic Violator, a felony under IC 9-30-10-16."

"I understand your circumstances, but you understand that you can't drive," the officer says. "You're driving has resulted in this situation."

When the officer tells Huttle that he is going to jail, the J6 defendant responds while shaking his head, "I can't. I can't."

The deputy replies, "You're gonna have to, OK?"

Huttle responds, "I can't do it. No, I can't go to jail for this, sir."

Huttle — who is seen visibly shaking in the police bodycam footage — asks if he can get a ride, but the deputy declines.

The officer orders Huttle to turn around and put his hands behind his back, but the Jan. 6 riot participant sprints to the driver's seat of the van.

The deputy shouts, "Don't you do it, buddy!"

A struggle ensues, and the officer is heard saying, "No, no, no, no, no, no."

Huttle threatens to commit suicide by stating, "I'm shooting myself."

The deputy yells, "No! No, no, no, no!"

The deputy backs away from the vehicle, draws his gun, and fires five gunshots into the van.

The officer retreats to his vehicle, and the police bodycam video ends.

Despite lifesaving measures attempted, Huttle was pronounced dead at the scene.

'Given these facts, the deputy’s actions were legally justified under Indiana law.'

The police shooting took place in Jasper County, but the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office was requested to conduct an independent review of the fatal shooting, according to NBC News.

The deputy said Huttle raised a firearm.

Investigators found a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition in the van "near where Huttle had reached."

Vawter said, “Upon being informed of his arrest, Huttle fled to his vehicle, entered the driver's seat, and reached in a manner consistent with retrieving a weapon."

The prosecutor stated, "Dash camera footage confirmed that Huttle raised an object while inside the vehicle."

"Believing that Huttle posed a deadly threat, the deputy fired multiple shots, striking Huttle," Vawter continued. "The deputy then retreated to his vehicle and awaited backup."

The prosecutor said the officer was " legally justified in using deadly force to defend himself."

"Despite lawful commands, Huttle attempted to reach for a firearm, posing an imminent threat to the deputy’s safety," Vawter concluded. "Given these facts, the deputy’s actions were legally justified under Indiana law. This investigation is now closed, and no charges will be filed."

The deputy had been placed on administrative leave after the shooting. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to an NBC News inquiry of whether the deputy was still on leave or back on the job.

Huttle was among the more than 1,500 people charged for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and then pardoned by President Trump on Jan. 20, 2025.

Huttle was arrested in November 2022 after he was accused of entering the Capitol building during the J6 riot.

In November 2023, he was sentenced to six months in prison and a year of supervised release after pleading guilty to a single misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

