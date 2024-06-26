Hillary Clinton-backed challenger defeats incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman in Democratic primary

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York lost his Democratic primary to challenger George Latimer in the Empire State's 16th Congressional District.

"While this race garnered a lot of headlines, tomorrow we turn a new page. We must come together, united to defend our Democratic values from MAGA extremism," Latimer tweeted. "We will work together to defeat Trump and re-elect Biden. We will work together to take back the House. And we will work together to deliver #RealResultsNotRhetoric," he said in another post.

'I'm honored to have the support of @HillaryClinton, whose decades of service are an inspiration.'

Latimer had been supported by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

"With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever. In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden's agenda—just like he's always done. Make a plan to vote by June 25th!" Clinton tweeted earlier this month.

"I'm honored to have the support of @HillaryClinton, whose decades of service are an inspiration," Latimer, who serves as Westchester County executive, responded.

Bowman, a progressive who has served in Congress since 2021, had been backed by left-wing lawmakers like Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

