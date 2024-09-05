JD Vance celebrates Liz Cheney's endorsement of Harris, says they're well-paired: 'They get rich when America gets weaker'

Former Jan. 6 committee member Liz Cheney has endorsed Kamala Harris for president despite having previously warned that Harris was a "radical liberal" who would take away Americans' guns and health insurance and give the government "control over every aspect of our lives."

During an interview Wednesday with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the Generation Church in Mesa, Arizona, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) suggested that the Democratic Party is where the likes of Cheney now belong — that her endorsement is "the best thing in the world."

Cheney partook in a "fireside chat" this week at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy, discussing the forthcoming election as well as the 2022 congressional primary election in which Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) netted more than double the number of votes Cheney received.

Echoing the New York Times' David French, Cheney stated, "As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I am voting for Kamala Harris."

'This is a person whose entire career has been about sending other people's children off to fight and die for her military conflicts.'

This endorsement comes two years after Republican primary voters in Wyoming overwhelmingly rejected Cheney and just days after scores of nominally Republican staffers who served under President George W. Bush, the late Sen. John McCain (Ariz.), and failed presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) similarly threw in their lots with Harris.

It also represents a major about-face for Cheney, who in November 2020 suggested that Harris sounded "just like Karl Marx."

A month earlier, Cheney wrote, "Kamala Harris is a radical liberal who wants to raise your taxes, take away your guns and your health insurance, explode the size of our federal government and give it control over every aspect of our lives. She would recreate America in the image of what we've seen on the streets of Portland and Seattle. We won't give her the chance."

Cheney told Fox News in August 2020:

It's very clear, [Kamala Harris] is a radical liberal. She's somebody that has said we ought to spend $32 trillion on Medicare for all. If you look at her record as well in California, she did in fact essentially ban gun sales with executive action and she threatened during the primaries to do the same thing if she's elected.

Cheney noted further that the economic policies favored by Harris would make "matters worse" for Americans.

'Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney make very, very interesting partners.'

Charlie Kirk informed Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) of Cheney's endorsement Wednesday, noting, "It's so interesting that every failed warmonger in the established D.C. ... 'machine' is behind Kamala Harris; that the peacemakers are behind Trump and Vance. Blessed are the peacemakers is what the Scriptures say."

Vance responded, "A very good thing that I could say about the next presidency of Donald Trump is that he's going to make sure that people like Liz Cheney are laughed out of the Oval Office instead of rewarded."

"This is a person whose entire career has been about sending other people's children off to fight and die for her military conflicts and her ridiculous ideas that somehow, we were going to turn Afghanistan — a country that doesn't even have running water in a lot of places — into a thriving liberal democracy," said Vance. "And for that, Liz Cheney was willing to kill thousands of your children."

"I think it's the best thing in the world that she's supporting Kamala Harris," continued Trump's running mate. "Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney make very, very interesting partners. They get rich when America's sons and daughters go off to die. They get rich when America loses wars instead of winning wars. And they get rich when America gets weaker in the world."

Vance suggested that whereas Cheney and Harris are keen on continued interventionism and foreign entanglements, "We want American strength, American security, and most importantly, peace."

The Harris campaign welcomed Cheney's endorsement in a statement obtained by NBC News.

"She is a patriot who loves this country and puts our democracy and our Constitution first," said Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon.

"Vice President Harris will be a president for all Americans, regardless of political party. For any American who is looking to reject the chaos and division of Donald Trump, turn the page, and pursue a new way forward that protects our freedoms and defends the American values we all believe in, there is a place for you in the Harris-Walz coalition, and we will continue working to earn your support," added Dillon.

