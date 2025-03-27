JD Vance slaps down Republican senators anonymously quoted in 'hit piece' by 'dumbest journalist in Washington'

Vice President JD Vance issued a fiery response to what he called a "hit piece" in the Jewish Insider that claimed to document criticisms of Vance from Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

The article at the Jewish Insider said that various senators were wary of the comments Vance made in the private text thread that was accidentally leaked to the Atlantic editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg. Vance said in the thread that he opposed the strike on the Houthi militants in Yemen.

'These seven cowardly neocons attacking JD anonymously are genuine p***ies.'

The Insider quoted one senator on the record and several others anonymously.

“JD is consistent on this. He does not like to see the deployment or the projection of American power outside of a direct threat to the United States," said Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina. "He’s at least consistent on that. I disagree with him, but he is consistent."

“A number of Republican senators are very concerned about [his foreign policy views],” said another GOP senator. “They think it’s quite revealing. It reveals a mindset that I’m sure is perplexing to our European allies.”

Another senator said that President Donald Trump must be disappointed in his VP pick, while another said the debate and disagreement were healthy for determining the best foreign policy.

“It was shocking to me that he didn’t see the need to strike back when they struck our naval vessels," said another senator. "That’s not a British problem or a European problem. Frankly, them striking our friends in Israel is more than enough justification. It’s the Tucker Carlson view of how to use military power."

When contacted for a comment, Vance's office referred to a statement from Donald Trump Jr.

“These seven cowardly neocons attacking JD anonymously are genuine p***ies. If they really feel this way, then they should at least be man enough to put their names to these quotes,” Trump Jr. said, according to the Jewish Insider. “The fact that they are too cowardly to do that is exactly why I’m so happy that these RINOs are a dying breed in our party — whether they realize it or not.”

Vance reiterated the point on his social media account.

"This morning, @JoshKraushaar ran a hit piece against me in Jewish Insider, which has become an anti-JD rag. It has many problems, including seven anonymous quotes from cowardly Republicans," wrote Vance.

He went on to identify a mistake in the piece identifying the wrong terror group that attacked Americans in January.

"Now, you might say this is evidence of Kraushaar being the biggest hack in Washington, and you *may* be correct. Another very plausible explanation is that he's the dumbest journalist in Washington," Vance continued.

"Either way, shocking an error like this could get through his vaunted editorial process!" he added.

The Insider issued a correction in accordance with the vice president's mockery.

