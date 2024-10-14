JD Vance embarrasses ABC News anchor for downplaying migrant gang crime to slam Trump — and he gets her to make big admission

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance was left dumbfounded this weekend when ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz minimized the impact of Venezuelan gangs in Colorado.

An apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, became the center of national controversy in August after a viral video showed heavily armed men storming through the property. Locals complained that members of the violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua had taken control of the property.

City leaders, meanwhile, have denied that any part of Aurora has been take over. However, at least one person seen in the viral video at the apartment complex has reportedly admitted to being connected to Tren de Aragua. The city, indeed, has an ongoing problem with the gang.

'Only a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris' open border?!'

On Sunday, Raddatz demanded that Vance answer for Donald Trump's remarks about the situation.

Trump, according to Raddatz, claims Aurora has "been invaded and conquered by Venezuelan gangs." But, the ABC News host added, Aurora's mayor has denied Trump's assertion.

"Do you support Donald Trump making those claims that the Republican mayor says were grossly exaggerated and have hurt the city's identity and sense of safety?" Raddatz asked Vance.

At first, Vance responded with kid gloves, hinting at his frustration with the question.

"Martha, you just said the mayor said they were exaggerated. That means there's got to be some element of truth here," he pointed out. "Of course, President Trump was actually in Aurora, Colorado, talking to people on the ground, and what we're hearing, of course, Martha, is that people are terrified by what has happened with some of these Venezuelan gangs."

But instead of listening to the issues Vance raised, Raddatz claimed that she knows the truth of what is happening on the ground in Aurora.

"Sen. Vance, I'm going to stop you, because I know exactly what happened. I’m going to stop you," Raddatz boasted. "The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes, and the mayor said our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns. A handful of problems."

In response, Vance called out Raddatz for downplaying the problems in Aurora.

"Only?! Martha, do you hear yourself?!" Vance shot back. "Only a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris' open border?!

"Americans are so fed up with what's going on, and they have every right to be. And I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs," he continued.

Raddatz, unfortunately, did not offer a substantive response to Vance. Instead, she simply doubled down.

"Let's just end that with they did not invade or take over the city as Donald Trump said," the host said.

"A few apartment complexes, no big deal," Vance snarked.

