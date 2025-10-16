JD Vance will headline a Turning Point USA campus event

Turning Point USA announced that Vice President JD Vance will headline one of the group's campus events alongside Charlie Kirk's widow. Members of the Trump family will also appear at an event.

Erika Kirk has been named the head of TPUSA after the assassination of her husband during a campus event at Utah Valley University in September. The suspect arrested for the killing was identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, and he was charged with murder.

Vance will speak at an event at the University of Mississippi on Oct. 29, where between 9,000 and 10,000 attendees are expected, according to TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet.

"Part of keeping Charlie's memory alive is keeping the mission alive," said Vance. "And nobody can replace Charlie, but if we all sort of take little pieces, we can do as much as we can to ensure that Charlie's mission continues to survive long after he's gone, and part of that is these campus tours."

He added, "My plan is to give a little speech, talk a little about the issues of the day, but turn most of it over to just do Q&A with the audience. I want to hear from these kids."

At a separate TPUSA event at Auburn University on Nov. 5, Eric and Lara Trump will be headlining. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who is running for governor, will also headline the event.

A source close to Vance and Donald Trump Jr. told Axios that the president's son is also expected to headline a TPUSA event.

"I would expect to see both of them turn up at TPUSA events over the next several months and long after that," said the source in September. "They understand that Turning Point is now Charlie's political legacy, and they both want to help grow it to be bigger and more influential than ever."

