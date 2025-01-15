Jemele Hill tries and fails to defend Mayor Karen Bass on wildfire catastrophe by bashing Kardashians

Former "SportsCenter" anchor Jemele Hill was mocked online after she tried to defend Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' failures by bashing the Kardashians.

Bass has been heavily criticized over the failures that led to the historically disastrous wildfire catastrophe in Southern California. Hill tried to exonerate the Democratic mayor by cherry-picking criticism from Khloé Kardashian.

Kardashian joined the chorus of voices questioning whether local officials had done enough to save life and property in the historically destructive wildfires. Hill countered by pointing out that the Kardashians had been fined for overuse of water during California's drought, but many mocked and ridiculed her for the poor argument.

"My point was the hypocrisy of Khloe Kardashian calling the mayor out when during a serious drought, her family said screw everybody, we’re going to use as much water as we want. I also believe the Kardashians live in Calabasas, so her mayor isn’t even Karen Bass," she said on social media.

"If the Kardashians would just stop showering, the fire hydrants would be full, the reservoirs would have been filled, and the fires would have been put out!" replied Ryan Gorman on his radio show.

"It's outrageous! They just needed to stop showering and this whole problem would have been solved!" he added.

"Defending historic and tragic incompetence and failed leadership is simply what Leftists do. Gaslighting is the Left's grammar. Without it, they can't push their radical ideas," read one response to Hill.

"Look I don't even like the Kardashians but they don't make LA policies & budget so wtf are you even talking about what it got to do with running a state," said another critic.

Mediaite also pointed out that Hill misled her followers by falsely claiming that a fire department chief had said the opposite of what she actually said.

