Jen Psaki throws her former boss under the bus: 'Biden was bad' during the debate

Former White House press secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki made it clear she thinks her old boss, President Joe Biden, is solely to blame for his horrific performance during last week's debate against former President Donald Trump.

Psaki wrote on X it is wrong for outsiders to blame Ronald Klain, former White House chief of staff, and adviser Anita Dunn for their roles in pre-debate prep because they "have successfully prepped many candidates including Obama, Clinton and Biden."

"It was a bad debate. I have no doubt they were tough, strategic and direct. (Believe me I have seen them in action) but prep does not always determine the outcome. Biden was bad. Important convos about what happens next. But if you are directing your ire at 'prep' you are not talking about the right things," she continued.

Psaki's criticisms of Biden's performance are not just a shot at the man himself but also at his family. It is his family members, whom he considers to be his closet advisers, who have been pushing the idea that debate preparations tripped up Biden. It has been reported his family has been the most vocal in convincing Biden to stay in the presidential race.

Democrats have tried to put a united front publicly in the days after the debate, but the president's barely coherent performance at last week's debate have caused long-simmering tensions within the party over the issue of whether he can even finish out his term to boil over.

A recent campaign call with top donors had some of them asking for a refund, while Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer felt forced to say she is not behind the whisper campaign to have her replace Biden at the upcoming convention.

For her part, Psaki dedicated time on her show to admit there is no replacing Biden at this stage of the election. Still, Psaki said the calls to have Biden step aside are not going away anytime soon.

"They are real, they are valid, and they aren’t going away. … But right now, you can’t bet on some white knight to stand between Donald Trump and the White House. Right now, there is just Joe Biden … and the American people," she said.

