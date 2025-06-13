Space cadet Katy Perry claims California belongs to Mexico

Celebrities have always been the voice of reason when it comes to political issues abroad and at home, and Katy Perry is no exception.

The pop star, who recently made headlines for feeling “battered and bruised” after being mocked for her flight to space, decided to take a stand on social media for the people of Mexico.

"Los Angeles has lived under three flags: Spain, Mexico, and the United States. That land has seen borders shift, power change hands, and yet the people, especially the brown and indigenous people, have always been there. Planting roots, building lives, raising families,” Perry said in a post on social media.

“And now, in 2025 the descendants of those same communities are being hunted, like criminals in their own ancestral home,” the pop star added.

“She talked about the original name of the city of Los Angeles to suggest that the protests were all justified,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

Perry also claimed Los Angeles was “founded by Mexican settlers in 1781” and that the city was built on “Mexican labor, Mexican history, and Mexican culture.”

“That’s not what happened there, pudding,” Gray laughs. “That’s not history. What is history, of course, is that not only was Mexico Spanish territory for almost 400 years, but in the case of Texas, it was only ever Mexican territory for 15 years.”

“In California, it was under 30 years of Mexican rule. Spain had it before that. Second, not only did we gain that territory through a very legitimate war, the way virtually every nation on this planet has gained the territory they have now, but they attacked us, repeatedly, across the Texas border, until President Polk finally said, ‘Okay let’s end this nonsense. Send the troops in,’” he continues.

“And when that happened, we routed their military so completely that we pushed them all the way back past Mexico City, we drove all the way through their nation, and took their capital city. And then, of course, out of the goodness of our American hearts, we gave them back all the Mexican territory from Mexico City, all the way to the border, the current border, with the United States,” he says, adding, “and we threw in an extra $15 million for land on top of it. We didn’t have to do that.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.