DEBATE: Should transgenders be allowed in the military?
June 12, 2025
This BlazeTV host has found himself on the opposite side of the transgender military debate.
To the applause of many on the right, the Pentagon has issued a ban on transgender men and women in the military. Officials have said that as of December, 2024, there were 4,240 troops who were diagnosed with gender dysphoria on active duty — but that number may be higher, as there are about 2.1 million total troops serving.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is among those pleased with the decision, writing, “No More Trans @ DoD" in a post on X.
Democrats are of course fighting the ban — and shockingly, BlazeTV host Alex Stein agrees with them.
“I disagree with this too,” he tells Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). “Because if you look at our military, Congresswoman Mace, and you look at transgenders — I’m just talking about statistically — you want a mean, tough military, right? Nobody’s meaner than a transgender person.”
“Nobody’s more violent than a transgender person,” Mace responds.
“We give them guns, we put them on the front line — the trans out there are like Rambo, and they’re going to fit in,” Stein says.
“But they love Hamas a lot, though,” Mace counters.
“But Hamas will throw them off the roof,” Stein fires back.
“I don’t know that they could shoot a terrorist, because they love them,” Mace says. “They like the terrorists. Look at what they’re doing — Trantifa — in California. Burning it down. I agree with you, but I don’t think they would shoot a terrorist in the Middle East, because they like them so much.”
“That’s a sad, sad, weird, confused person that will go there and protest for Palestinian people that would literally murder them. It’s kind of a weird moral conundrum,” Stein agrees.
“They would decapitate them in a heartbeat. They wouldn’t last five minutes,” Mace adds.
