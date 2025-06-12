DEBATE: Should transgenders be allowed in the military?

To the applause of many on the right, the Pentagon has issued a ban on transgender men and women in the military. Officials have said that as of December, 2024, there were 4,240 troops who were diagnosed with gender dysphoria on active duty — but that number may be higher, as there are about 2.1 million total troops serving.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is among those pleased with the decision, writing, “No More Trans @ DoD" in a post on X.

Democrats are of course fighting the ban — and shockingly, BlazeTV host Alex Stein agrees with them.

“I disagree with this too,” he tells Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). “Because if you look at our military, Congresswoman Mace, and you look at transgenders — I’m just talking about statistically — you want a mean, tough military, right? Nobody’s meaner than a transgender person.”

“Nobody’s more violent than a transgender person,” Mace responds.

“We give them guns, we put them on the front line — the trans out there are like Rambo, and they’re going to fit in,” Stein says.

“But they love Hamas a lot, though,” Mace counters.

“But Hamas will throw them off the roof,” Stein fires back.

“I don’t know that they could shoot a terrorist, because they love them,” Mace says. “They like the terrorists. Look at what they’re doing — Trantifa — in California. Burning it down. I agree with you, but I don’t think they would shoot a terrorist in the Middle East, because they like them so much.”

“That’s a sad, sad, weird, confused person that will go there and protest for Palestinian people that would literally murder them. It’s kind of a weird moral conundrum,” Stein agrees.

“They would decapitate them in a heartbeat. They wouldn’t last five minutes,” Mace adds.

