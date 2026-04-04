VIDEO: Gavin Newsom's wife explains how she's raising children to 'deconstruct' the 'limiting narratives' about gender

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, explained the steps she was taking to "deconstruct" limiting beliefs in her children about gender in order to make them into ultimate humans.

The resurfaced video was widely circulated on social media as her husband continues his campaign to expand his national recognition in preparation for a suspected 2028 presidential run.

'At the end of the day, we're all kind of in this place in history maybe where we're recognizing what it is to ultimately deconstruct all these gender roles and ultimately be human.'

"I've given our boys dolls, even if they tear the head off," Jennifer Newsom laughed in the video.

"I've given them dolls to learn that care and caregiving is not just an activity that's reserved for women, but that it's also an activity that is a responsibility of men," she added.

"What I've done with both my daughters and my sons is if I'm reading a book and the protagonist is a male, I just change the 'he' to a 'she,'" Newsom continued.

"And it just normalizes, for my sons in particular — I don't just do it for my girls; I do it for my sons because I want them to see that women can be the center of a story. That women matter. That women are interesting," she said.

She went on to offer her theory about how to "ultimately" become human.

RELATED: Gavin Newsom's wife blames evangelicals and conservatives for holding back 'woke' abortion agenda in resurfaced video

"At the end of the day, we're all kind of in this place in history maybe where we're recognizing what it is to ultimately deconstruct all these gender roles and ultimately be human," Newsom said.

"That's exciting to me," she added. "So I'll just continue to kind of do my work and try and deconstruct all of these limiting narratives about ultimately what it means to be human."

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