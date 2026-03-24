Gavin Newsom's wife blames evangelicals and conservatives for holding back 'woke' abortion agenda in resurfaced video

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, blamed evangelical Christians and other conservatives for not allowing progressives to redefine what pro-life means.

The resurfaced video gathered attention as Gavin Newsom's suspected run for a presidential campaign continued.

'They're living in this silo, this evangelical, conservative silo that, ultimately, is just pulling us back as a country to a time and a place where we don't deserve to be.'

Jennifer Newsom made the comments in an interview with Elex Michaelson from 2022.

"I appreciate that so many people, so many progressives, are leaning into redefining what pro-life is really about, and that's what we're doing in California," she said. "You know, pro-life is about prenatal care and universal preschool and universal after-school and universal health care and taking care of foster kids and feeding, you know, universal meals and child care. Like, that's pro-life. It's not conception."

She went on to accuse evangelicals and conservatives of holding back the pro-abortion effort.

"They're living in this silo, this evangelical, conservative silo that, ultimately, is just pulling us back as a country to a time and a place where we don't deserve to be, and we're not going to be," she continued. "Because honestly, young women and fathers of daughters are awake now, and they're woke, and they're not going to let us go back."

She added that she has "so much hope because of that, and obviously California has a huge responsibility to lead."

The video was posted to social media, where it garnered more than 1.5 million views.

RELATED: Rose McGowan claims Gavin Newsom's wife tried to get her to bury Harvey Weinstein allegations

Jennifer Newsom also made headlines when she recently scolded reporters for ignoring her pro-abortion event and asking unrelated questions.

"We just find it incredulous [sic] that we have Planned Parenthood here, and women are 51% of the population," she said.

"And the majority of the questions — all of these questions — have really been about other issues. ... You wonder why we have such a horrific war on women in this country and that these guys are getting away with it. Because you don't seem to care," she added.