CNN guest fact-checks Wolf Blitzer in real time for pushing Biden narrative about Trump's words: 'I listened to the tape'

Republican Scott Jennings called out CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday for taking Donald Trump's remarks about immigrants out of context.

On Tuesday, the Biden campaign posted a seven-second clip of remarks Trump made during a stop in Michigan, ripping the comments out of their context to misrepresent what Trump was saying. The campaign made it appear as if Trump had described all immigrants as "animals."

Blitzer then took the Biden campaign's narrative about the remarks and asked Jennings whether Americans are becoming "desensitized" to Trump's "brutal, incendiary rhetoric" about immigrants.

"Isn't that brutal? Shouldn't people be condemning that?" Blitzer asked.

Jennings not only answered the question, but he informed Blitzer that he was misrepresenting Trump's remarks.

"I listened to the entire tape. He was specifically talking about the person who murdered Laken Riley in Georgia," Jennings pointed out.



"And to be honest with you, Wolf, if somebody murders another human being, I think they deserve to be called 'animals,' and I don't think any American is really going to reject that kind of rhetoric," he added. "That poor girl was murdered in cold blood. Is that person who did it not an animal? I think that's an apt term."

But for some reason, Blitzer could not wrap his head around the idea that Trump was not condemning all immigrants.

"You think he was only referring to those murderers, not referring in general to illegal immigrants who are coming into the United States?" the CNN anchor followed up.



"I listened to the tape. That's exactly what he was talking about," Jennings confirmed.

Trump, indeed, was referring to the Venezuelan immigrant accused of killing Laken Riley — not all immigrants.

But Blitzer didn't know that, nor did CNN's audience, because CNN producers spliced together several cuts of Trump's remarks to misrepresent what he was saying.

Here is what Trump said:

The 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia who was barbarously murdered by an illegal alien animal. The Democrats say "please don’t call them animals. They’re humans." I said no, they’re not humans. They're not humans. They’re animals. Nancy Pelosi told me, "Please don't use the word 'animals,' sir, when you're talking about these people." I said, "I'll use the word 'animal' because that's what they are."

