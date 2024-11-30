Jill Biden story about White House Christmas tree gets fierce ridicule from social media

First lady Jill Biden gave a speech describing the story behind the Christmas tree chosen for the White House, but many on social media criticized the symbolism of the occasion.

Appearing without the president, the first lady said the 18-foot Fraser fir tree had miraculously survived the ravages of a devastating hurricane in North Carolina. She said the tree would serve to recognize the efforts of the National Guard to rebuild the communities affected by the natural disaster.

'It is representative of how that family has treated the White House and America.'

"The Cartner family lost thousands of trees to the storm. But this one remained standing — and they named it 'Tremendous' for the extraordinary hope that it represents," said Biden.

However, many on social media thought it bizarre symbolism for the White House to chop down a tree that had been declared special because it survived the hurricane.

"It is so fitting for the Biden family to take one beautiful resilient thing, cut it down, use it for their own benefit, and then toss the remainders when they are done. It is representative of how that family has treated the White House and America," read one popular response.

"Thousands of trees were destroyed at a Christmas Tree Farm in North Carolina, during Helene. One survived and Jill and Joe Biden chopped it down. Then shipped it to the Whitehouse. Poetic," responded one detractor.

"I’m not sure which Jill Biden Christmas was worse - the creepy White House Christmas dancers last year or completely ignoring hurricane victims except to steal a tree from their community," read another critical tweet.

"After doing the least possible to help these poor people, many of whom still live in tents, this horrible administration uses their disaster for a political point. Stay classy Jill," said another critic.

Others said in defense of the White House that the tree had been raised at Cartner's Christmas Tree Farm exactly so that someone could purchase it and decorate it for Christmas.

