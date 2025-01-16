Jim Acosta gets ruthlessly ridiculed over his defense of the media: 'We are the defenders of the people'

CNN anchor Jim Acosta was ridiculed on Thursday for trying to defend the media in a video he posted on Thursday.

Acosta rejected the characterization made by President-elect Donald Trump that the media was the "enemy of the people" just days before Trump will take office again.

'Your network spreads those lies. Your industry profits off those lies.'

"I want to take a moment to talk about something President Biden said during his farewell address," said Acosta.

"He warned the free press is crumbling in this country. I would add that's only if we the people let that happen. Journalists exist to seek the truth, to tell people's stories, to lift up voices that may not be heard otherwise. To shine a light on injustice and to hold the powerful accountable," he continued.

"We are not the enemy of the people, we are the defenders of the people," he claimed.

Many on social media excoriated Acosta for trying to claim the high-minded principles of journalism after so many examples of media malfeasance, incompetence, and bias.

"But the American press is not free. It is captured by its biases and bigotries against conservatives and its refusal to hold itself accountable for covering up the mental decline of the President of the United States," replied talk show host Erick Erickson.

"Jimmy, you're a liar. Your network spreads those lies. Your industry profits off those lies. You are the enemy of the people and I cannot wait until you are sued into bankruptcy for all the lies you spread," responded novelist Jacob Airey.

"Free press isn’t crumbling. Networks that employ partisan paid actors to spew narratives are dying. Look in the mirror sport," read one popular response.

"Just start delivering the news rather than your politics, Jim, and you'll be fine. But ... can you do that?" said another critic.

"You speaking about the free press while embracing the Left's censorship over the last few years is peak irony," responded another detractor.

Acosta has been lambasted many times by critics on social media over the bias in mainstream media.

