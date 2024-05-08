Jim Banks sails through US Senate primary unopposed: 'Indiana ... deserves unwavering conservative leadership in the Senate'

Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, who sailed through a Republican U.S. Senate primary in which he did not face any competition, has said that the Hoosier State "deserves unwavering conservative leadership in the Senate."

"Last January, we announced my bid to represent Indiana in the United States Senate. Today, I was honored to officially become the Republican nominee," Banks said in a statement to Blaze News.

"I got into this race because Indiana is a conservative state and deserves unwavering conservative leadership in the Senate. I have enjoyed traveling the state over the past year making it clear that as your Senator I will fight to secure our border, get our economy back on track and defeat the radical Left's woke agenda," the congressman added.

"Our nation is at a crossroads, and we absolutely need to take the Senate back, grow our majority in the house and get President Trump back in the White House this November to turn things back around. Words can not express how grateful my family and I are for the support we have received from our state and the Republican party through this process, and I will continue to bring our Hoosier values to Washington," he noted.

Former President Donald Trump had thrown his support behind Banks last year, writing in a Truth Social post, "Jim Banks is respected by all, will never let you down, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement!"

And while Banks did not have any competition in the U.S. Senate primary, Trump still issued a post on Monday urging people to vote for the lawmaker on Tuesday and then issued another post congratulating Banks on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to my Great Friend, Congressman Jim Banks on a BIG WIN tonight," Trump's Tuesday post read. "Jim will work hard for Indiana in the Senate. So let’s keep working hard for Jim, and make sure he wins with us in November!"

Banks, who has served in the House since early 2017, said during remarks on Tuesday that he has "a rock solid fiscally conservative" and "rock solid pro-life voting record."

The lawmaker indicated last year that he would start an "anti-woke caucus."

Last month, he put forward the "Defund NPR Act."

GOP Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, who opted to run for governor rather than seeking re-election to the Senate, has won the Republican gubernatorial primary in the state.

