JK Rowling goes scorched-earth on Emma Watson's privileged woke activism: 'She's ignorant of how ignorant she is'

The feud between the author of the mega-popular "Harry Potter" book series and the actors of the movie adaptation continued with a devastating admission from J.K. Rowling.

Rowling posted a statement on social media explaining that Emma Watson's wealth has protected her from the consequences of the LGBTQ policies she supports.

'Is she ever likely to need a state-run rape crisis centre that refuses to guarantee an all-female service? To find herself sharing a prison cell with a male rapist who's identified into the women's prison?'

The famed author acknowledged that the "Harry Potter" actors have a right to their opinions but that they have chosen to use their relationship with Rowling as a platform to criticize her statements on the transgender agenda.

"Years after they finished acting in Potter, they continue to assume the role of de facto spokespeople for the world I created," she wrote.

Rowling explained how Watson had inflamed transgender supporters to attack her and then made a meaningless gesture of friendship.

"Emma had just publicly poured more petrol on the flames, yet thought a one line expression of concern from her would reassure me of her fundamental sympathy and kindness," she wrote.

"Like other people who've never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is," Rowling added. "She'll never need a homeless shelter. She's never going to be placed on a mixed sex public hospital ward. I'd be astounded if she's been in a high street changing room since childhood. Her 'public bathroom' is single occupancy and comes with a security man standing guard outside the door. Has she had to strip off in a newly mixed-sex changing room at a council-run swimming pool? Is she ever likely to need a state-run rape crisis centre that refuses to guarantee an all-female service? To find herself sharing a prison cell with a male rapist who's identified into the women's prison?"



Rowling then explained that Watson's recent switch in tone about the author led to Rowling's admission.

"The greatest irony here is that, had Emma not decided in her most recent interview to declare that she loves and treasures me — a change of tack I suspect she's adopted because she's noticed full-throated condemnation of me is no longer quite as fashionable as it was — I might never have been this honest," she wrote.

"Adults can't expect to cosy up to an activist movement that regularly calls for a friend's assassination, then assert their right to the former friend's love, as though the friend was in fact their mother," Rowling concluded. "Emma is rightly free to disagree with me and indeed to discuss her feelings about me in public — but I have the same right, and I've finally decided to exercise it."

Rowling's post quickly went viral with over 10 million views.

Blaze News has reached out to Watson for comment.

