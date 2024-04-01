JK Rowling dares police to arrest her for violating new 'hate crime' law protecting trans people: 'DELIBERATELY DEFIANT'

Author J.K. Rowling dared Scottish police to arrest her on Monday after a new law on "hate crime" took effect in Scotland.

Passed in 2021, the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act broadens an existing law prohibiting the "stirring up of hatred," which was outlawed in the United Kingdom in 1986. But that law banned only acts that stirred up "racial hatred."

The new law, which only applies to Scotland, "introduces new offences for threatening or abusive behaviour which is intended to stir up hatred based on prejudice towards characteristics including age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity and variations in sex characteristics," according to the Scottish government.

In honor of the new law, Rowling, who lives in Scotland, posted a social media thread that seemingly violates the new law.

The thread highlights transgender people who have committed sex crimes and explains how trans ideology harms real women. Even transgender activist India Willoughby acknowledged the list of people that Rowling highlighted is full of "sex offenders."

At the end of her thread, Rowling dared the authorities to arrest her.

"I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment," she said, adding the hashtag "#ArrestMe."

According to the "Harry Potter" author, Scottish lawmakers, by enacting the law, "have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their idea of femaleness, however misogynistically or opportunistically, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls."



The law, then, is "wide open to abuse," Rowling explained, and silences people like her: brave voices pushing back against trans ideology.

"For several years now, Scottish women have been pressured by their government and members of the police force to deny the evidence of their eyes and ears, repudiate biological facts and embrace a neo-religious concept of gender that is unprovable and untestable," Rowling said.

Ultimately, she warned that "freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal."

Hours after Rowling's initial thread went viral, she responded to calls for an investigation into her comments.

"Totally agree. I have been DELIBERATELY DEFIANT, in spite of some random bloke’s advice. A full investigation MUST be mounted. #ArrestMe," she said.

"Also, visit Scotland, land of the free!" she mocked.

