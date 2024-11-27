'People like Mr. Rogan prey on people's vulnerabilities': Australian broadcasting exec goes on unhinged rant about Joe Rogan

An Australian broadcasting executive said comedian Joe Rogan preys on the population with malevolent intent.

Kim Williams, a former media executive who is now the chair of the state-run Australian Broadcasting Corporation, spoke at the Australian National Press Club this week about the growing threat of "misinformation" and "disinformation."

'I personally find it deeply repulsive.'

Williams consistently made references to floods and tsunamis regarding an alleged increase in "false information," stating that the government broadcaster needs to do a better job of providing "lifeboats" to citizens, especially young ones.

When the executive was asked why he believes Rogan is so successful at capturing a large market share, he began spreading his own claims about the comedian.

"I have a question about Joe Rogan," an audience member began. "He's obviously the world's most popular podcast host. He has three billion listeners. ... I'm just wondering if you had any observations about what's behind the Joe Rogan effect, how you believe he's managed to so successfully capture this huge market."

Williams first responded in jest, saying that he wasn't sure whether he was the right person to ask given that he is not a "consumer or enthusiast" of Rogan's work. However, the government employee then immediately launched attacks at the American.

"I think people like Mr. Rogan prey on people's vulnerabilities. They prey on fear. They prey on anxiety. They prey on on all of the the elements that contribute to uncertainty in society," Williams claimed.

In a video clip of the statement on X, the 71-year-old claimed Rogan spreads "fantasy outcomes and conspiracy outcomes" as if they are a "normal part of social narrative."

"I personally find it deeply repulsive," Williams continued. "And, to think that someone has such remarkable power in in the United States is is something that I look at in disbelief."

The Australian added that he was "in dismay" that people find Rogan entertaining given that he is "treating the public as plunder" and is "quite malevolent."

Rogan shared the video with a simple, "LOL WUT," response.

'As the poisoned waters of the Tsunami rise, it's good to get the young especially into lifeboats.'

This was only the tip of the iceberg in terms of Williams' remarks at the event.

Williams also claimed the predominant sources of "false information" in the world are: Vladimir Putin-funded bot-farms, Andrew Tate's "poisonous" videos, and artificial intelligence.

Therefore, he decried, the ABC "will require extra investment."

As the poisoned waters of the Tsunami rise, it's good to get the young especially into lifeboats — they are particularly vulnerable to the flood. Their minds are precious assets, needed for our future success. But lifeboats are always flimsy protections against surging tides. And one day our young will have to swim for themselves in the poisoned seas. So they and everyone else will need to be better prepared.

Williams then called for an increase in government-backed "fact-checking," children's programs, and curriculum.

He concluded his speech by saying the ABC needs to attract younger audiences as a matter of "intergenerational equity" and also "train a new generation of young journalists."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!