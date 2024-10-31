Joe Rogan gives update on what really happened with Kamala Harris — and suddenly her campaign's demands make sense

Joe Rogan is setting the record straight.

After interviewing Donald Trump last week, Rogan confirmed that an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris is not a foregone conclusion. However, he explained that Harris' team refused to compromise on the conditions of the interview, which is why it did not happen.

'I don’t give a f*** what we talk about. I really don’t. I just want to talk to you: Who the f*** are you?'

According to Rogan, Harris' team demanded that he travel to the vice president and insisted that the interview be limited to just one hour.

"Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday [Oct. 29], but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour," Rogan explained. "I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen."

There are two problems with their demands.

First, Rogan always conducts interviews for "The Joe Rogan Experience" from his Austin podcast studio. Trump traveled to Rogan, so Harris should be expected to follow the same conditions as every other guest. Second, Rogan's podcasts are long-form, unedited discussions that last hours. To limit an interview to one hour would be to change the format of his podcast.

Despite the well-known show format, Harris supporters lashed out at Rogan and accused him of being a "diva."

But in the latest episode of his podcast — a conversation with Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, hosts of "Triggernometry" — Rogan revealed that he tried everything in his power to make the interview happen.

"She had an opportunity to come. You could look at this and you could say, 'Oh, you're being a diva,' but she had an opportunity to come here when she was in Texas. And I literally gave them an open invitation," Rogan said. "I said, 'Any time.' I said, 'If she’s done at 10:00, we'll come back here at 10:00.' I go, 'I'll do it at 9:00 in the morning, I'll do it at 10:00 p.m., I'll do it at midnight if she's up, she wants to, you know, drink a Red Bull and f***in' party on.'"

Rogan, moreover, explained the impetus behind Harris' interest in his podcast: because Donald Trump did it first.

"She actually reached out when she found out that he was coming on. So their camp reached out to me. So I said, 'Great, I would love to talk to her.' But it was very difficult to tie it down," he said, referring to the Harris campaign's conditions.

"If I go somewhere, then there's going to be other people in the room, and they want to control a lot of things, I'm sure, according to the Bret Baier interview on Fox, like, people were waving him off," he explained. "That's a distraction."

Finally, Rogan explained what his "goal" would be if he interviewed Harris: to get to know her as a human being.

"Like, my whole goal with her and with him is just talk. Just sit, have a conversation like a human being," he said. "You find out things about people, you get a sense of them, at least, a real sense. That was it. I don't give a f*** what we talk about. I really don't. I just want to talk to you: Who the f*** are you?"

Perhaps that is why Harris' team isn't sending her to Austin to chat with Rogan: They are scared of what would happen if Harris sat for a three-hour, unedited, uncensored interview in which the interviewer sought to understand Kamala Harris, the human — not Kamala Harris, the politician.

The Harris campaign did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!