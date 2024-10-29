Joe Rogan reveals whether VP Harris will be interviewed on his podcast

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan revealed earlier this week Vice President Kamala Harris has not officially said no to being interviewed on his show, but the sticking points to scheduling the interview have been some of her campaign's conditions for doing it.

Rogan posted the full episode of his interview with former President Donald Trump on his X account late Monday night. He did so after some reportedly had difficulty finding it on YouTube on Monday, even when searching very specific keywords on the platform. Searching for it on Tuesday now brings the correct episode.

Trump and Vance have done a wide range of podcast interviews with popular hosts such as Theo Von, Tucker Carlson, and the Nelk Boys.

After posting the video, Rogan addressed rumors about possibly interviewing Harris as well. According to Rogan, Harris' campaign said he could interview her on Tuesday but that "I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour." Trump's interview with Rogan lasted for nearly three hours, which is a common episode length.

"I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen," Rogan concluded.

It was then reported Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, will go on Rogan's podcast sometime this week. The episode will be released before Election Day.

Trump and Vance, while still doing traditional media interviews, have done a wide range of podcast interviews with popular hosts such as Theo Von, Tucker Carlson, and the Nelk Boys. The strategy is to showcase the candidates in an unfiltered and unedited format, which has been a weakness for Harris as she seemingly wants to have highly produced and scripted appearances on the campaign trail.

The shows are also popular with males, a critical voting bloc that supports Trump but that may be less likely to vote. His campaign hopes these appearances will motivate those male supporters to go to the polls.

Rogan's interview with Trump has received over 37 million views on YouTube. Harris' interview with Charlamagne tha God almost two weeks ago has under 600,000 views.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

