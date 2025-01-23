John Kennedy's hilarious advice to Trump nominee: 'Many people also called Noah crazy'

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana gave some hilarious advice to one of President Donald Trump's nominees during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Russell Vought, Trump's nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget, had his second hearing on Tuesday ahead of his confirmation vote. Vought previously served in the OMB during the first Trump administration, championing fiscal reform and tackling the administrative deep state.

'Many people also called Noah crazy. And then the rains came. And all the fact-checkers died.'

Kennedy, who expressed admiration for Vought's policy proposals and his past performance in the first Trump administration, made a crack about the Book of Genesis to give the nominee some words of advice.

"You served in Washington for years," Kennedy told Vought. "You're going to be challenging the status quo. You're going to be called crazy."



"Many people also called Noah crazy," Kennedy quipped. "And then the rains came. And all the fact-checkers died. You have to persevere."

Kennedy earned several laughs in the room, but the sentiment remained true. Vought was berated by Democratic senators throughout the hearing, most notably for his affiliation with Project 2025 and for founding the conservative think tank Center for Renewing America.

"My views are not important," Vought said during the hearing. "I’m here on behalf of the president."

