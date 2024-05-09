CNN reporter sends blunt warning to Biden for claiming economy is doing great: 'Voters don't like being told they're wrong'

CNN correspondent John King believes President Joe Biden should think twice before boasting about the economy.

In an interview with CNN anchor Erin Burnett, the president used rose-colored glasses to preach about the economy, claiming his economic policies have "already turned it around." Biden repeated his misleading claim about creating jobs and falsely said inflation was 9% when he came into office to claim that his policies have turned around inflation. The real problem, Biden claimed, is "corporate greed."

"Voters don't like being told they're wrong."

Those arguments and claims, King said, put Biden on "very dangerous ground" because, in his experience from the campaign trail, a lot of voters disagree with Biden.



"He is on very dangerous ground," King reacted. "I would say he risks offending — forgive my language — I would say he risks pissing off some of the voters I've talked to in my travels over the last six or seven months because they don't feel it."

King said he recently spoke with voters in Wisconsin and Michigan who are sour on the economy.

Those voters said they're facing a loss of jobs, the crushing weight of inflation, an unmanageable cost of living, and the inability to improve their lives — hardly anything good.

What is most interesting about King's observations is that polls and other interviews have corroborated them: Americans are generally sour on the economy because of inflation, high interest rates, and a rising cost of living that isn't slowing down.

And yet, King claimed: "The statistics back up the president's argument that the economy is much better and is growing and is the strongest in the world."

But do they?

First, inflation was not 9% when Biden entered office. The inflation rate when Biden entered office was 1.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It skyrocketed to 9.1% by June 2022 and remains above the Federal Reserve's targeted rate of 2%. In fact, inflation has increased every month of 2024 so far.

The rate aside, inflation has a compounding effect. So, despite inflation coming down from its highs two years ago, the purchasing power of each dollar in your pocket continues to diminish at an alarming rate.

Second, the GDP grew at just 1.6% in the first quarter, much lower than expectations. It's not exactly the signal of a booming economy.

Third, Biden has not created more than 10 million jobs, as he often likes to claim. Instead, the majority of jobs added to the economy under his presidency were people re-entering the workforce after the COVID pandemic lockdowns. And, while monthly jobs reports have looked good, those numbers are later revised, often to reflect that fewer jobs were added than first claimed.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing for unemployment reached the highest point in eight months last week, Reuters reported.

