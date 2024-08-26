Jon Karl reveals his ignorance about Harris' proposals while trying to 'correct' Sen. Cotton

ABC News reporter Jon Karl showed while interviewing Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that he does not have a clue what Vice President Kamala Harris has campaigned on and what her current stances are on certain issues, in part because she has refused to do any interviews since becoming the Democrats' nominee for president.

It started when Cotton brought up that Harris had promised in 2020 to take away private health insurance offered through employers.

"What do you mean taking away health insurance? What are you talking about?" Karl asked.

"She said when she ran for president that she wants to eliminate private health insurance on the job," Cotton replied.

"Well, yeah, I mean, that is not her position now ..." Karl said dismissively.

'Jon, she has not said that.'

"How do you know that is not her position?" Cotton shot back, with Karl continuing to insist Harris no longer believes in that policy.

"She has not said that. Maybe anonymous aides on a Friday night have said that," Cotton said.

Karl then pivoted to Harris' rhetoric at last week's Democratic National Convention, saying it was not a "radical convention."

"She is not taking the positions of the far-left of her party. She's clearly making an effort to move to the middle," Karl said.

Even with Cotton pointing to the progressive ideas she campaigned in 2020 and what the Biden-Harris administration has done while it has been in power, Karl continued to defend Harris.

"But that's a position she's clearly changed on and she said she has changed on. ...Yes, she has," Karl said.

"No, no, she has not. Jon, she has not said that," Cotton replied.

Many of the policy flip-flops Harris has made after she became the nominee for the upcoming election have been through campaign statements and not herself as she still has not set time to do an in-depth interview about her policy positions. Her official campaign website still does not have an "issues" tab to explain her stance on the problems facing the country.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!