Josh Hawley makes surprising endorsement for McConnell successor

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri announced his support for Sen. John Cornyn of Texas on Friday in the race to replace Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. At this point, this is the first public endorsement for Cornyn.



Cornyn is running to succeed McConnell alongside Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and John Thune of South Dakota.

"I'm backing John Cornyn for majority leader," Hawley said in a statement. "In the last two years, nobody has done more to win back the majority than he has."

Hawley also said Cornyn would 'work closely and effectively with President Trump to deliver on the promise of our new majority.'

"He tirelessly raised millions of dollars for competitive Senate races including mine," Hawley added.

Fundraising has been a focal point for the respective senators vying for the leadership position, given McConnell's extensive fundraising power.

On Friday, Cornyn announced that he raised nearly $33 million this election cycle in support of Republican candidates, bringing his fundraising total over the course of his career to nearly $415 million.

Hawley also cited policy alignment as a reason for supporting Cornyn.

“He has voiced his support for the RECA compromise that would fairly compensate hundreds of thousands of Americans poisoned by their government, including so many in Missouri,” Hawley said.

Republicans regained their Senate majority this cycle, flipping seats in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Montana. While the Nevada and Arizona Senate races are still being counted, Republicans hold 53 seats and Democrats hold 48.

Amid the newfound majority, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah will be moderating a forum for the Senate leadership hopefuls on Tuesday, the night before the conference will cast votes for McConnell's successor.

