McConnell attacked Trump. Here's how his potential successors responded.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell disavowed former President Donald Trump and his supporters less than two weeks out from the election. Although McConnell is stepping down, three Republican senators are vying to inherit his leadership position.

We asked GOP Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, John Thune of South Dakota, and John Cornyn of Texas to respond to McConnell. Here's what they had to say.

'I support Donald Trump and his work to fundamentally change the way Washington operates, he doesn't.'

In an upcoming biography, McConnell criticized Trump, saying the "MAGA movement is completely wrong" and arguing that former President Ronald Reagan "wouldn't recognize" the GOP under Trump's leadership.

Scott came out strong against McConnell's remarks, saying he was "shocked" at the "attack" on Trump.

"While Leader McConnell and I have fundamental disagreements, I am shocked that he would attack a fellow Republican senator and the Republican nominee for president just two weeks out from an election," Scott said in a statement to Blaze News.

"I believe we should be talking about solutions, he doesn't," Scott continued. "I support Donald Trump and his work to fundamentally change the way Washington operates, he doesn't. I believe we could support the candidates Republican voters choose, he doesn't. With almost $36 trillion in debt, an open border, historic inflation, and a world on fire, I know we need dramatic change and he doesn't."

Thune responded more mildly, saying he is supporting Trump while also focusing on winning the Senate.

"Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States, which is why I'm focused on electing a strong Senate Republican majority that can hit the ground running and work with him to secure our borders, create more opportunities for families, and strengthen American businesses," Thune said in a statement to Blaze News.

Although he reaffirmed his support for Trump and his party, he did not directly respond to McConnell's remarks.

Cornyn withheld a response altogether. When Blaze News reached out for a comment, we were directed to his endorsement of Trump in January as well as a campaign appearance he made alongside the Republican nominee in Nevada earlier this month.

Cornyn has not yet publicly addressed or responded to Blaze News about McConnell's disavowal of Trump and the party that he hopes to lead.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

