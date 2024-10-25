GOP senator slams McConnell's 'attack' on Trump

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida called out Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for criticizing former President Donald Trump less than two weeks from the election.

"While Leader McConnell and I have fundamental disagreements, I am shocked that he would attack a fellow Republican senator and the Republican nominee for president just two weeks out from an election," Scott said in a statement obtained by Blaze News.

McConnell criticized the Republican nominee, saying the "MAGA movement is completely wrong" and claiming that former President Ronald Reagan "wouldn't recognize" the GOP under Trump's leadership, according to excerpts of McConnell's upcoming biography, “The Price of Power” by Michael Tackett.

'With almost $36 trillion in debt, an open border, historic inflation, and a world on fire, I know we need dramatic change and he doesn't.'

McConnell further said that Trump has "done a lot of damage to our party's image and our ability to compete," according to the biography.

McConnell also criticized Scott, saying he doesn't think "Rick makes a very good victim" and that he "did a poor job of running the (Senate campaign) committee."

"His plan was used by the Democrats against our candidates as late as the last weekend [before the election]," McConnell said in the biography. "He promoted the fiction that we were in the middle of a big sweep when there was no tangible evidence of it. And I think his campaign against me was some kind of ill-fated effort to turn the attention away from him and on to somebody else.”

Scott, who is competing against Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota and John Cornyn of Texas to succeed McConnell, pushed back on the minority leader's remarks.

"I believe we should be talking about solutions, he doesn't," Scott said. "I support Donald Trump and his work to fundamentally change the way Washington operates, he doesn't. I believe we could support the candidates Republican voters choose, he doesn't. With almost $36 trillion in debt, an open border, historic inflation, and a world on fire, I know we need dramatic change and he doesn't."

