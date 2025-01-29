Joy Behar roasted for saying Karoline Leavitt got WH press secretary job 'because according to Donald Trump she's a 10'

Left-wing co-host of "The View" Joy Behar — rarely one to put the brakes on her mouth — is getting bludgeoned on social media after saying Karoline Leavitt got the nod for White House press secretary "because according to Donald Trump she's a 10."

Behar made the remark on Wednesday's program. You can check out a short clip of her mouth moving here.

Observers on X blasted Behar for her comment. Here are but a few of the reactions:

"Seems kinda sexist, 'Joy,'" one commenter said.

"Looks like someone is jelly of her hotness!" another user said. "Did Joy not listen to Karoline speak?! She speaks with authority! She kicked a$ up there at the podium!"

"No, because she is qualified, tough, and has a brain!" another commenter said. "Unlike Behar!"

"The comparison could not be more stark," another user said. "It's shocking that Joy Behar has a job."

"Good Lord, is that the best she’s got? Karoline was brilliant yesterday!" another commenter said.

"Another TDS female trashing other females ... shocker," another user said.

Then the truth bomb: "It’s not her fault. Republicans are just hotter."

What preceded Behar's remark?

Prior to Behar's remark, fellow left-wing co-host Whoopi Goldberg kicked things off: “I would like this young lady who — this is her first job — I would like her to do a little homework because she said something yesterday that really pissed me off ... she said, ‘There will be no wokeness here.’"

Goldberg then looked at the camera as if she were speaking directly to Leavitt: "Let me explain something to you. Because without that wokeness, you might not have that job. Because women were not invited to that table. Women were not invited to many tables in this nation."

Goldberg then became visibly angry as her voice rose, her mouth sneered, and her finger wagged: "The reason we fought and busted our behinds to make sure that you didn't have to worry about this. ... The wokeness was put into place for a reason. Because black people couldn't get into colleges. Because women could not get into the colleges they wanted to go to. ... It was a man's world, and we busted our asses to make sure that this was a person's world. So please, please stop using [wokeness] ... because you don't understand what you're saying."

With that, Behar stated that Leavitt has "probably been put in there because according to Donald Trump, she's a 10. You know that's what it is!"

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in to correct Goldberg by saying the White House press secretary position isn't Leavitt's first job and that she worked in the previous Trump administration. Leavitt, 27, is the youngest press secretary in history.

Trump's four press secretaries during his first term in the White House were Sean Spicer, now-Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany.

