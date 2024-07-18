Joy Reid goes on paranoid rant suggesting Trump was not actually shot and Secret Service helped him stage 'iconic photo'

MSNBC host Joy Reid posted a video of herself working through a bizarre conspiracy theory suggesting that the Secret Service helped former President Donald Trump to create the historic and defiant photo image from the shooting.

Reid posted the video on a social media account.

She noted that the Biden campaign released a lot of detailed medical information about his condition within minutes of the announcement that he had contracted COVID-19 again.

"But when it comes to what happened on Saturday, with former President Donald Trump, this assassination attempt, we know almost nothing about his medical condition," said Reid.

"How come no one else has any information about this wound? We still don't know for sure whether Donald Trump was hit by a bullet, whether he was hit by glass fragments, whether he was hit by shrapnel, we don't have those details," she continued.

"We know almost nothing! Why? Why don't we know that much?" she asked.

She went on to claim that it was unknown where the other three victims of the shooting were standing relative to Trump.

"We don't know why for nine full seconds, Donald Trump was allowed to stand back up during an active shooting, an active shooter situation, even though they at that point had said the shooter was down."

"They allowed him to stand up in the middle of that, you know, crisis and pose for a photo and fist pump the air so he could get the iconic photo, and then they allowed him to stand up again outside of the SUV instead of just shoving him into the SUV. That seems really unusual."

She went on to detail the "hot mess" related to the security failures of the Secret Service and compared the situation of past shootings involving presidents in an attempt to paint this attempt as strange and somehow abnormal.

"It's weird, and there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of curiosity about it!" she laughed. "You know, in the media world, my profession. It's weird, right?"

Many critics of the former president have noted that there have been few official medical details about his injury released, but only extremists on the fringe have claimed that he was not actually shot. Others latch onto an early report that said Trump's ear was cut by shrapnel from the teleprompter being hit by a bullet, but that report was debunked quickly.

Reid was torched by rapper and model Amber Rose after the MSNBC host tried to undermine Rose's speech at the Republican National Convention by attacking her racial identity.

