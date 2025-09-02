Federal judge says Trump unlawfully sent military troops into Los Angeles

A federal judge said that the president's deployment of military troops to Los Angeles was illegal even as the administration plans to send more troops to other cities.

President Donald Trump said that the military action was necessary to quell anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement violence and crime, but his critics say that the real goal is the militarization of the streets to intimidate dissenters and critics.

Breyer said Trump was trying to create 'a national police force with the president as its chief.'

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled against the Trump administration to prohibit the Pentagon from using National Guard troops and U.S. Marines for police actions. He said in the 52-page ruling that the president had violated the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which prohibits the use of the military in domestic law enforcement.

Breyer said Trump was trying to create "a national police force with the president as its chief."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta had vehemently opposed the troop surge in Los Angeles.

“The president is looking for any pretense to place military forces on American streets to intimidate and quiet those who disagree with him. It’s not just immoral — It’s illegal and dangerous,” said Bonta in June. “Local law enforcement, not the military, enforce the law within our borders."

The president has since then sent troops into Washington, D.C., to help suppress crime. His actions were met with angry denunciations from liberal lawmakers, but Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser admitted that the troops were helping.

"We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what [the D.C. Municipal Police Department] has been able to do in this city," said Bowser. "This surge has been important to us."

Trump was dismissive of the order when a reporter asked him about it at the White House.

"It was a radical left judge," said the president, who pointed out that the administration was allowed to keep 300 troops in Los Angeles.

Breyer was appointed by former President Bill Clinton and is the brother of former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

