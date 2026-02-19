'Just chaos': Heroes who stopped 'trans' killer at Rhode Island hockey game speak out

A gun-toting madman wearing women's clothes turned a high school co-op hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, into a bloody nightmare on Monday.

The shooter — identified by police as Robert Dorgan, a 56-year-old trans-identifying radical who went by "Roberta Esposito" — fatally shot his son Aidan Dorgan and his ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, and grievously injured Rhonda's parents, Linda and Gerald Dorgan, and family friend Thomas Geruso.

'I just jumped across and went for the gun.'

Armed with a Glock 29 10mm and a Sig Sauer P226, the shooter had the means to keeping killing. However, heroes in the arena stepped into the breach and helped bring the nightmare to an end.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien and the Pawtucket Police Department have acknowledged the critical intervention by Michael Black, Robert Rattenni, and Ryan Cordeiro.

On Tuesday, Grebien recognized the "remarkable bravery of the Good Samaritans who stepped in without hesitation, placing themselves in harm's way to stop that shooter," noting that "their courage undoubtedly prevented further loss and injury."

Michael Black recounted to WJAR-TV, "As I was watching the game, I heard a pop, pop. And I thought they were balloons."

After realizing there were no balloons and that something was wrong, Black spotted the gun responsible for the sounds.

"My wife was sitting next to me with some friends, and we didn’t even look at each other," said Black. "I just said, 'Run! Run!'"

RELATED: Bloody 'trans' rampage at boys' hockey game brought to an end by 'Good Samaritan'

Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

"I kind of waited, and as soon as I saw a clear path, I got on the third-level step, and he was on the one and a half, and I just jumped across and went for the gun," said Black.

With his bandages visible, Black — who was honored by the North Smithfield Town Council in 2021 for long supporting local causes and charities — told WJAR that his hand got caught "in the sliding chamber," temporarily preventing the shooter from firing again.

"I was holding him down with my body, and you could see him trying to move his [trigger] finger ... but my hand was in the gun," said Black.

The Good Samaritan indicated that while the transvestic shooter was ultimately able to push him off and stand, the radical was quickly swarmed by "three gentlemen," one of whom "choked him from behind."

Robert Rattenni, another steely-nerved American at the game on Monday, indicated that he briefly managed to put the shooter in a headlock, telling WPRI-TV, "I pulled the person to me and tried to wrap my arms around him, but that didn’t work, so then I was able to stand up and put him in a headlock."

Without the reinforcement of the other men, Black stressed that it "could have been a different ending for sure."

Black recalled that the shooter lost his footing when fighting off Rattenni and at least one other man, then landed on his back between the bleachers. While Black indicated that he was in possession of one gun, he saw the supine shooter reach into his pocket and pull out a second gun.

"As he took that gun out, you could see this — he had a worrisome, concerned look on his face," said Black. "It was fast, but he took it out of his pocket, and he just put the gun in his mouth and shot himself."

Once the killer committed suicide, Black recalled taking notice of the victims left behind in the stands and those doing their best to help.

"It was just chaos at that point," said Black.

Cordeiro's role in subduing the shooter or limiting the carnage is presently unclear.

A distraught woman who did not provide her name told WCVB-TV while exiting the PPD station that the shooter was her father and that he had "mental health issues."

Dorgan, who was an employee of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, a shipbuilding facility in Maine, reportedly had a reputation for having a bad temper. It's unclear whether his temper was also the reason why his stint in the Marine Corps lasted only three months.

Major Jacoby Getty, a spokesman for the Marines, told the Associated Press that the transvestite's rapid discharge indicated that "the character of his service was incongruent with Marine Corps’ expectations and standards."

Public records reportedly show that Rhonda Dorgan initially cited "gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits" as the grounds for divorcing the suspected shooter in 2020, but then replaced those reasons with "irreconcilable differences, which have caused the immediate breakdown of the marriage."

An apparently Rhode Island-based user on X who went by "Roberta Dorgano" — an account that USA Today identified as belonging to the shooter — not only claimed to be "to The Right of Hitler" but reportedly posted photos that appear to show he had a Nazi tattoo depicting the 3rd SS Panzer Division "Totenkopf" skull. Graham Platner, a Democrat candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maine, recently had a similar tattoo removed.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!