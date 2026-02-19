Another major hospital's 'trans' program for kids bites the dust amid pressure from Trump administration

A New York hospital announced Tuesday it is discontinuing its so-called "Transgender Youth Health Program," citing leadership changes and regulatory pressure.

NYU Langone Health, a Manhattan-based hospital system, said the program offered medical interventions such as hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries to minors.

Similar decisions have occurred at other institutions amid the same federal pressures.

In a statement provided by spokesman Steve Ritea, the hospital said:

"Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program. We are committed to helping patients in our care manage this change. This does not impact our pediatric mental health care programs, which will continue."

Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The hospital cited the "current regulatory environment" — perhaps referring to Trump administration policies, including a January 2025 executive order and a December 2025 proposal to bar federal funding (via Medicare, Medicaid, and related programs) from hospitals providing gender intervention procedures to individuals under 18.

The program had already limited new admissions last year and canceled some appointments earlier in 2025 following initial executive actions.

California’s largest children’s hospital system, including Rady Children's Health in San Diego, discontinued cross-sex hormone treatments for youth under 19 in early February 2026, explicitly citing escalating federal actions and referrals for investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. A court temporarily ordered continuation of some care amid a state lawsuit.

Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Children's Hospital Los Angeles shuttered its Center for Transyouth Health and Development in mid-2025 after initially pausing and resuming services under pressure, ultimately citing no viable path forward amid federal threats.

