Bloody 'trans' rampage at boys' hockey game brought to an end by 'Good Samaritan'

A week after a trans-identifying man went on a rampage in Western Canada, killing six children and two adults, another man who masqueraded as a woman allegedly took aim at innocents — this time at a local skating rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Families, students, and supporters flocked to the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Monday afternoon to watch a boys' high school hockey game between the Blackstone Valley School and Coventry-Johnson co-op teams.

'Do not wonder why we Go BERSERK.'

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien noted that "what should have been a joyful occasion" was "instead marked by violence and fear."

A man dressed as a woman and believed to have been in the possession of multiple weapons fatally shot two people and left another three victims in critical condition. At least two of the victims are reportedly children.

Coventry Public Schools revealed on Monday evening that all of its students present at the incident "have been accounted for and are safe." Providence Country Day School and St. Raphael Academy also indicated their students were safe.

Arena footage shows players rushing off the ice and fans taking cover as roughly 13 gunshots ring out. The Providence Journal noted that 11 seconds after the first series of shots, a final shot can be heard.

Police responding to a report of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. were on the scene within a minute and a half; however, the blood-letting had apparently already come to an end. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves indicated that "a Good Samaritan stepped in and interjected in this scene, and that's probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event."

The "Good Samaritan" apparently tried to "subdue" the shooter, who police said died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) expressed gratitude for the first responders "who rushed to assist, as well as the good Samaritan who confronted and tried to disarm the shooter."

Goncalves identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, 56, and indicated that "he does go by the name of Roberta, also uses the last name of Esposito." The chief noted further that while his motive is presently unclear, "this was a targeted event" and "looked like it was a family dispute."

A distraught woman who did not provide her name told WCVB-TV while exiting the PPD station that her father was the shooter.

"He shot my family, and he's dead now," said the unidentified woman, adding that the shooter "has mental health issues."

Court records reviewed by WPRI-TV reportedly show that Dorgan complained in 2020 to the North Providence Police Department that in the wake of his sex-rejection surgery, his father-in-law was trying to kick him out of the family house where Dorgan had lived for seven years.

While the father-in-law was initially charged with intimidation of witnesses and victims of crimes and obstruction of the judicial system, the charges were later dismissed.

The same year, Dorgan accused his mother of assaulting him and acting in a "violent, threatening, or tumultuous manner." Although his mother was charged with simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct, the case was similarly dismissed.

Around the time of Dorgan's dispute with his father-in-law and mother, Dorgan's then-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, filed for divorce.

While she initially cited "gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits" as the grounds for the divorce, WPRI indicates his ex-wife replaced those reasons with "irreconcilable differences, which have caused the immediate breakdown of the marriage."

An apparently Rhode Island-based user on X who went by "Roberta Dorgano" posted on May 9, 2019, "Transwoman, 6 kids: wife — not thrilled."

In a recent post, the user who the New York Post suggested was Robert Dorgan, noted, "I have a beloved RHONDA."

In response to a Feb. 14 assertion by actor Kevin Sorbo that trans-identifying Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) "is a man," the X user wrote, "Keep bashing us. but do not wonder why we Go BERSERK."

Dorgan appears to be the latest addition to a growing list of recent trans-identifying mass shooters and would-be mass shooters.

A trans-identifying man murdered six kids and two adults in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Feb. 10.

A trans-identifying man shot up a Catholic church full of children in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025, killing two children and injuring 30.

A male-identifying woman planned to shoot up an elementary school and a high school in Maryland in April 2024 but was stopped in time by police — then later convicted.

A trans-identifying teen stalked the halls of a school in Perry, Iowa, on Jan. 4, 2024, ultimately murdering a child and an adult and wounding several others.

A trans-identifying woman stormed into a Presbyterian school in Nashville on March 27, 2023, murdering three children and three adults.

