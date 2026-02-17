'Amateur hour': The Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case through the eyes of a security expert

Though the search is entering its 17th day for “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie’s kidnapped mother, Nancy Guthrie, Spencer Coursen, founder and CEO of the Coursen Security Group and author of “The Safety Trap,” believes that officials are dealing with amateurs.

“What we do know is that she’s missing. What we do know is that there has been no proof of life. And after that, we really cannot verify much more because of the information flow,” Coursen tells Stu.

“But until there is proof of life, a lot of what we are seeing should be treated more as noise and less as signal,” he adds.

And in the recent door-camera video footage released of the alleged kidnappers, Coursen tells Stu that it looks like “amateur hour.”

“Professional kidnappers control communication. They control their environment. Amateurs engage in chaos. And what I am seeing looks more and more like that of chaos than that of control,” Coursen explains.

Stu points out that at one point in the recently released footage, it appears the kidnappers are “trying to block the ring cam with plants.”

“Exactly. If you’re a professional, you have done research and planning up until that point, and then you either know that there’s a Ring camera or a Nest camera or Google camera or some kind of security deterrent, and you either go in the back door where there isn’t one, or you walk up with a spray can,” he says.

“What you don’t do is walk up and go, ‘Oh, camera. Oh, what do I do?’” he continues.

“Professionals conduct an orchestra. Amateurs bang drums.”

